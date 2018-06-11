It's On Us is a social movement launched by President Obama in 2014 to raise awareness and fight against sexual assault on college campuses. The It's On Us goals are: to recognize that non-consensual sex is sexual assault, to identify situations in which sexual assault may occur, to intervene in situations where consent has not or cannot be given and to create an environment in which sexual assault is unacceptable and survivors are supported.





As a new chapter at tech, we are looking for students who share similar goals as It's On Us and are interested in joining the movement. One of our chapter's goals is to create a meaningful impact and change the way we talk about sexual assault. We have several ideas in the works and would love for you to join! Our first meeting will be at 6pm on November 6 in MCOM 266. We look forward to seeing you!

