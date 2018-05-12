TTU Faculty and Student Ethics Symposium - Call for Papers

The TTU Ethics Center hosts the 3rd Annual TTU Faculty and Student Ethics Symposium. The TTU Ethics Faculty and Student Symposium encourages research across disciplines from faculty, staff, and students. Best in competition awards will be acknowledged at the TTU Faculty and Ethics Symposium on April 3, 2019. There will be two tracks, one for faculty/staff, and one for students. Monetary awards will be disbursed for 1st through 3rd place in each track as travel and tuition grants. Winning papers will be forthcoming in a future edition of the TTU Ethics Center Journal.

Important Dates: Call for Papers deadline: December 17, 2018 Notification of acceptance of paper for presentation: January 17, 2019 TTU Ethics Faculty Symposium (15 minute presentation): April 3, 2019

Formatting Specifications can be found on the TTU Ethics Center Website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/ethics/docs/Ethics_Symposium_Formatting_Specifications_2019.pdf

Please contact Lora Lopez (lora.lopez@ttu.edu) with any questions or concerns.

Best in Competition Award Amounts:

Faculty/Staff: Students: 1st Place - $500.00 1st Place - $500.00 2nd Place - $300.00 2nd Place - $300.00 3rd Place - $200.00 3rd Place - $200.00



Posted:

12/5/2018



Originator:

Lora Lopez



Email:

lora.lopez@ttu.edu



Department:

TTU Ethics Center





Categories

Research

Academic

