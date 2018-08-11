eLearning & Academic Partnerships would like to extend an invitation to all faculty/staff/administrators teaching online courses to join our Pilot Program initiative. The purpose of this program is to allow faculty/instructors to sign up to participate in future eLearning pilots.
How the Program Works
- Fill out the eLearning Pilot Program request form. (The information collected in the request form will not be used for research).
- eLearning will send you an email when a new pilot is being launched.
- Respond to the email if you are interested in participating in the pilot.
- eLearning will send an email, which will include specific details about the pilot such as an overview of the tool/feature or educational technology, expectations, timeline for the pilot, instructional materials and resources, and person(s) to contact for questions or issues.
Benefits
- Early access to Blackboard tools/features and educational technologies
- Early adopters of tools that would improve your usability of Blackboard, along with exciting new educational technologies
- A gift from the eLearning group for participating in a pilot
Submit your request via the eLearning Pilot Program request form. For more information about the program, go to the eLearning Pilot Program page.
For questions, contact Dr. Gail Alleyne-Bayne (gail.alleyne-bayne@ttu.edu) or Ron Nail (ron.nail@ttu.edu).