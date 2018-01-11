Dr. Cathy Wittman, a local optometrist and a low vision specialist, is offering a graduate level course on Blackboard during spring semester, 2018. This course is offered through the College of Education. During the course students must attend a weekend (4/6/19, 8:00 am-5:00pm; 8/7/19 8:00 am-2:00pm) at TTU to cover course content that involves hands-on activities. If interested contact cathy.wittman@ttu.edu or register for EDSP 5383 Section 001 CRN 52132.