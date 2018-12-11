TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Watch and Vote on the Best Startup Idea!
Aspiring entrepreneurs have been working hard on their pitch video to showcase their big idea for a chance to win a $2000 grand prize in The Hub's Idea Competition.

Voting will take place on November 1st-30th, 2018.  You can vote one time per day! Click here to vote!

Red Raider Idea Competition is the American Idol -like competition sponsored by the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance that allows aspiring entrepreneurs to make a 60 second video on a new idea. Students, faculty, and the public can participate in the program and voting process.
11/12/2018

Taysha Williams

taysha.williams@ttu.edu

TTUIHRP


