



Voting will take place on November 1st-30th, 2018. You can vote one time per day! Click



Red Raider Idea Competition is the American Idol -like competition sponsored by the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance that allows aspiring entrepreneurs to make a 60 second video on a new idea. Students, faculty, and the public can participate in the program and voting process.

Red Raider Idea Competition is the American Idol -like competition sponsored by the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance that allows aspiring entrepreneurs to make a 60 second video on a new idea. Students, faculty, and the public can participate in the program and voting process. Posted:

11/12/2018



Originator:

Taysha Williams



Email:

taysha.williams@ttu.edu



Department:

TTUIHRP





