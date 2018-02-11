Copies of the League of Women Voters of Lubbock County Voters' Guide to the General and Special Elections are available for pickup in the University Library on the Ground floor at/near the two east and west public service desks.





There are also copies at the Reference Desk in the southwest Collections/Special Collections Library as well as Architecture , Law, and Health Sciences Center Libraries.





Additionally, you can access the Voters Guide online at the League of Women Voters of Lubbock County's website http://lwvlubbock.org/VoterGuide.html





General information on voting is at the Lubbock County Office of Elections website http://www.votelubbock.org/





This event is sponsored by the Texas Tech University Libraries system.



