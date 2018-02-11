Between the hours of 9 PM and 10:30 PM CST on Sunday, November 4th, TOSM will perform scheduled maintenance on the production Banner database. At the beginning of this maintenance, Banner and all related applications, including Raiderlink, will be unavailable for a short time period for a database restart.



Once the restart is complete, scheduled maintenance of other systems will be performed. This maintenance will impact Banner related services which may be intermittently unavailable during the remainder of the window. This includes, but is not limited to:

Raiderlink/Webraider

My Direct Deposit

Registration

Banner 9 Admin

Banner 8 INB

Banner 8 SSB

Banner 9 Self Service applications

Appworx

Banner Job Submission

eProcurement

Should you experience any issues with Banner outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.