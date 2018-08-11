Red Raider Showcase gives Texas Tech students the opportunity to present their talents to the student body. Winners of the showcase have the opportunity to win FREE textbooks for their entire undergraduate career through Barnes & Noble! For students in the audience, door prizes will be raffled off throughout the showcase! This is a show you don't want to miss! Red Raider Showcase is taking place on Thursday November 8th at 7PM in the SUB Allen Theatre. FREE with TTU ID!
This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.
Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab