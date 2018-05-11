All participants must be 18-55, right-handed, speak English fluently, be safe to enter a magnetic resonance imaging environment, and not have any diagnosed neurological disorders.

Participants will visit the Texas Tech Neuroimaging Institute for approximately 2 hours for the study. This is NOT a clinical study. It will not involve medication or treatment.

Research participation is completely confidential.

Participants will receive $25 for their participation and a chance for additional money or a food item.

For more information or to sign up, email caprockscience@gmail.com. Questions or concerns can also be directed to the CAPROCK Lab’s Director, Tyler Davis (email:

tyler.h.davis@ttu.edu; phone: (806) 834-4854).

This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection

Program.