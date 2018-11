The Texas Tech Student Government Association is hosting a town hall about mental health on November 28th from 7 to 8:30pm in the SUB Ballroom B. Come out and talk about how mental health is changing student life and success. Free food and drinks will be provided! For any questions, please contact theodora.winter@ttu.edu Posted:

11/20/2018



Originator:

Katherine Taylor



Email:

katherine.r.taylor@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Government Association



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 11/28/2018



Location:

SUB Ballroom B



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

Student Organization