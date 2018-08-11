The Texas Tech yearbook, La Ventana, is now accepting applications for writers/designers. So if you have an interest in writing and graphic design, then you are a fit for La Ventana yearbook. As a writer/designer you will be able to interview many people around Texas Tech including students, professors and athletes as well as art direct and create the visual content on the pages. This is a great way to learn more about why Texas Tech is such a great university. Second, it will be a great way to become more involved, make friends and build relationships with your peers in a communicative environment. This position is open to any classification and major.





The application is available at the following link: https://studentmedia.wufoo.com/forms/la-ventana-application/





APPLICATION DEADLINE: Nov. 15, 2018 by 4 p.m.

reference letter not required