POINSETTIA PLANTS FOR SALE
The plants come in two sizes 61/2 inch - $15.00 and 8 inch - $26.00. They come with a bow and speed cover.

Cash, check & Money Order acceptable payable to Texas Tech.

If paid by Money Order, Cash or Check add 8.25% for tax

Send payment to Grounds Box 43144

No Maintenance Included

No Exchanges. ALL SALES FINAL!

Departmental Orders are charged to local accounts through FOAP

Confirmation Email sent from maria.rosales@ttu.edu

Last Day to Order: November 30th 2018
Orders must be paid by: December 3rd 2018
Deliveries begin: November 29th 2018.
Posted:
11/20/2018

Originator:
William Parker

Email:
Doug.parker@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


