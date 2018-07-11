Join the Residence Halls Association's health, safety, and wellness committee (Tech Safe) for the Blue Light Scavenger Hunt! Anytime between 1-4pm on Wednesday, Noevmber 7, 2018 , starting at Stangel Hall, participants will receive clues to lead them to blue emergency lights around campus. At each light, a committee member will have a giveaway item and/or sweet treat along with information regarding blue lights and staying safe on campus. Must have valid TTU ID to participate.