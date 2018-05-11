From 6:15 PM and 6:45 PM CST tonight, Monday, November 5th, TOSM will perform emergency maintenance on the production Banner database in an effort to improve the student registration experience. At the beginning of this maintenance, Banner and all related applications, including Raiderlink, will be unavailable for a short time period for a database restart.



This maintenance will impact Banner related services which may be intermittently unavailable during the maintenance window. This includes, but is not limited to:



Raiderlink/Webraide

My Direct Deposit

Registration

Banner 9 Admin

Banner 8 INB

Banner 8 SSB

Banner 9 Self Service applications

Appworx

Banner Job Submission

eProcurement



Should you experience any issues with Banner outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.