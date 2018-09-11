Visitors to the National Ranching Heritage Center will step into a "living Christmas card" from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7-8 when the 40th Annual Candlelight at the Ranch recreates a frontier holiday similar to those on the open prairie from 1780 to 1950. The event will include more than 4,000 luminaries lining the paths of the historic park as volunteer Ranch Hosts dress in period clothing to recreate holiday scenes from another era. For more information visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/nrhc/events/Candlelight/index.php