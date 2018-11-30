Reception: Friday, November 30, 2018 5:00 – 6:30 PM

Juror Gallery Talk – 6:00 PM

International Cultural Center

601 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock 79409

Laura Crawford Williams – Juror: The Texas Tech Office of International Affairs is honored to have Laura Crawford Williams as this year’s juror for the 18th Annual High and Dry Photography Competition. Laura is a professional wildlife photographer whose work has been featured in National Geographic, National Wildlife, and The Nature Conservancy magazines.

Featuring work by: Lane Anderson • Arthur Beesley •Martha Bohn • Emmitt Booher • Jackelyn Bracamontes • Bill Brown • Holly Bundock • Greg Burgess • Abbie Burnett • Justin Burrus • Julie Childs • Robin Clark • James Clinich • Terry Cockerham • Pody Connally • Jason Crites • Dan English • J. Reagan Ferguson • Bailey Flores • Sandy Fortenberry • Guy Giersch • Melinda Green Harvey • Deb Johnson • Atul Joshi • Seema Joshi • Hakam Kayasseh • Rachel Kiwior • Virginia Mahan • Kathleen Mahoney • Liz McCue • Robert Moore • Ron Mouser • Wes Odell • Thelma Pilley • Donna Rose • Glenn Rudd • Cinthia Salazar • Stephen Smith • Zach Smith • Jody Smyers • Christena Stephens • Alan Sucsy • Steve Sucsy • Ashton Thornhill • Pedro Valenzuela • Hershel Womack • Jocelyn Young

Sponsors: The CH Foundation, TTU Office of International Affairs and TTU International Center for Arid and Semi-Arid Land Studies

For more information, call (806) 742-3667.