|
Tonight's Emergency Banner Maintenance was scheduled to improve the student registration experience. However, this maintenance work is taking longer than expected to complete. Portions of Banner and all related applications, including Raiderlink, are currently unavailable. IT staff are working diligently to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. We will keep you updated as we restore services. Thank you for your patience.
|Posted:
11/5/2018
Originator:
IT Help Central
Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
Department:
ITHC
Categories