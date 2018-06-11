We are looking for students who are majoring in HDFS, Early Childhood, or another preservice teacher major who plan to be teachers of young children after graduation to participate in a study about preservice teachers’ beliefs about young children’s socio-emotional skills. Participation is confidential.



If you’d like to complete the short survey (5 – 10 minutes), please click on the following link: https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6eR4LHg2vsxbo1v





For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Dr. Malinda Colwell at malinda.colwell@ttu.edu or by phone at 806-834-4179.



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.