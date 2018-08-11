Red Raider Showcase is a campus-wide talent show where students can perform their talents for the Texas Tech community and potentially win FREE textbooks through Barnes & Noble! Door prizes will be involved for audience members. Our honorary judges will also be giving LIVE feedback during the show! Come out TOMORROW night for the greatest show! Red Raider Showcase starts at 7pm in the SUB Allen Theatre. This event is FREE and open to the public!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab

Posted:

11/7/2018



Originator:

Michelle Morris



Email:

michelle.morris@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 11/8/2018



Location:

SUB Allen Theatre



Categories

Arts & Entertainment

