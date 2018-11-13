TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Apple Campus Briefing Event on November 13, 2pm—4pm

The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to an Apple campus briefing on Tuesday, November 13. Apple representatives will discuss:

 

  • iOS 12 features;
  • Latest iPads;
  • iPhone refreshes;
  • macOS Mojave highlights; and
  • New Apple training materials launched:
    • Everyone Can Code
    • Everyone Can Create

 

The TTU IT Division will provide refreshments, so please RSVP by November 12 to  itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample snacks for all attendees.

 

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, November 13

Time: 2pm—4pm

Location: Matador Room, SUB 2nd Floor

RSVP by November 12 to itevents@ttu.edu
