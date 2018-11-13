The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to an Apple campus briefing on Tuesday, November 13. Apple representatives will discuss:
- iOS 12 features;
- Latest iPads;
- iPhone refreshes;
- macOS Mojave highlights; and
- New Apple training materials launched:
- Everyone Can Code
- Everyone Can Create
The TTU IT Division will provide refreshments, so please RSVP by November 12 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample snacks for all attendees.
Event Details
Date: Tuesday, November 13
Time: 2pm—4pm
Location: Matador Room, SUB 2nd Floor
RSVP by November 12 to itevents@ttu.edu