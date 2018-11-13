The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to an Apple campus briefing on Tuesday, November 13. Apple representatives will discuss:

iOS 12 features;

Latest iPads;

iPhone refreshes;

macOS Mojave highlights; and

New Apple training materials launched: Everyone Can Code Everyone Can Create



The TTU IT Division will provide refreshments, so please RSVP by November 12 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample snacks for all attendees.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, November 13

Time: 2pm—4pm

Location: Matador Room, SUB 2nd Floor

RSVP by November 12 to itevents@ttu.edu