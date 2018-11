This Mapathon is open to everyone. We will be using OpenStreetMap, a free online software that can be taught to anyone in just a few minutes. This event will be held live in conjunction with students from Arizona State University. Join us in this Humanitarian effort and get Pizza! It will follow a Story Map training in the same room from 3-4. You can attend one or both. Sponsored by Youth Mappers, a registered student organization. Posted:

11/6/2018



Originator:

Linda Jones



Email:

linda.jones@ttu.edu



Department:

Geosciences



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 11/8/2018



Location:

Holden Hall 204



Departmental

Student Organization