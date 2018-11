Story Map training is open to everyone. We will teach you how to tell vital stories using the most used online template. You will also be invited to enter your Story Map in a contest. The Story Map training will be followed by a Mapathon! Pizza will be provided! Sponsored by Youth Mappers, a registered student organization.

11/6/2018



Linda Jones



linda.jones@ttu.edu



Geosciences



Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 11/8/2018



Holden Hall 204



