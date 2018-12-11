The Institute for the Study of Western Civilization would like to invite you to a memorable series of events on Texas Tech campus that will begin next week.

One hundred years ago on November 11, 1918, the guns fell silent on the Western Front. World War I, long known as “The Great War,” seemed to have come to a close.

In fact, it had not really ended. Actual fighting, often extremely bloody, continued in Eastern Europe for several more years, and back-to-back civil wars erupted in Ireland. When these last battlefields cleared, the Western world stood changed almost beyond recognition. Four great empires had vanished. A Communist government, anti-Christian and anti-capitalist, controlled Europe’s largest country. Most of Eastern Europe was splintered into a patchwork of weak, rancorous regimes. And two of the continent’s major states, Germany and Italy, lay open to fascist capture. A revolutionary specter had been summoned that has still not been laid to rest.

The Great War, and the long shadow it cast over the West’s subsequent history, will be the subject of a Texas Tech commemoration extending from November 8th (the hundredth anniversary of the first full day of “peace”) until November 29th. We hope you will be able to come to one or several of its events, which will include lectures, films, an essay contest, and a display of Remnant Trust historical documents in the lobby of the Texas Tech Library. The entire commemoration has been made possible by a generous grant from The CH Foundation.

The principal address to be given today, Monday, November 12th at 6:00 p.m. in the Escondido Theater (Room 1, basement) of the Student Union Building, will be presented by one of the world’s leading Great War historians, Jay Winter, who is Charles J. Stille Professor Emeritus of History at Yale University. Entitled “The Second Great War, 1917-1923,” Dr. Winter’s lecture will deal with the growing recognition that, while the Armistice of 1918 marked the defeat of Germany, it failed to end the fighting. (Professor Winter will also be visiting selected Texas Tech classes dealing with World War I, and speaking at West Texas A&M University in Canyon on Tuesday, November 12th.)

In addition, Texas Tech faculty will give a series of interesting talks on a number of other Great War subjects. The full list of events as part of The Shadow of the Great War series are as follows:

Thursday, November 8th, 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Dr. Jen Shelton, Associate Professor of English presents:

“Translating the Great War: World War I in Contemporary Literature”

Location: Senate Room (125) of the Texas Tech Student Union Building.

Monday, November 12th, 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Dr. Jay Winter, Charles J. Stille Professor Emeritus of History at Yale University presents:

"The Second Great War, 1917-1923"

Location: Escondido Theater (Room 1, basement) of the Student Union.

Wednesday, November 14th, 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Dr. Richard Lutjens, Assistant Professor in the Department of History presents:

“The Legacy of the Great War and the Fate of the Weimar Republic”

Location: Mesa Room (217) of the Student Union.

Thursday, November 15th, 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Dr. Allison Whitney, Associate Professor of English presents:

“The Great War on Screen: The Rhetoric of Film and the First World War”

Location: Lubbock Room (124) of the Student Union.

Tuesday, November 20th, 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Dr. Michael Rollin, Instructor in the Department of History presents:

“The Great War and Anglo-American Naval Diplomacy, 1916-1922”

Location: Lubbock Room (124) of the Student Union.

The Institute will also be screening two films on World War I, with commentary provided by two members of our participating Texas Tech faculty:

Tuesday, November 13th, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Film: Wings (1927)

Description: an American film about air combat in World War I, which was the winner of the first Academy Award for “best film.”

Location: Mesa Room (217) of the Student Union.

Professor Allison Whitney will provide commentary.

Thursday, November 29th beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Film: All Quiet on the Western Front (1930)

Description: a classic American film notable for presenting the experience of the First World War from the German side.

Location: Lubbock Room (Room 124) of the Student Union

Commentary will be provided by Professor Jen Shelton.

In addition, there will be an essay competition open to Texas Tech undergraduate students who attend Jay Winter’s lecture on November 12th. Contestants will be asked to write a response to the themes developed by Dr. Winter’s talk. A $1,000 tuition scholarship will be awarded to the winner. For more details, go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/westernciv/Essay_Contest_2018-Great_War_Week.php.

Finally, there will be an exhibit of historical texts (provided by The Remnant Trust) related to the peaceful resolution of international disputes on display in the lobby of the Texas Tech Library beginning on Monday, November 12th.

The Institute very much looks forward to having you at these fascinating events, which are all free and open to the public.



For more information, please visit our website: www.westernciv.ttu.edu.