Spring 2019: MUHL3303 Music and Cultural History III: The Modern Period

Music MUHL3303 Music as Cultural History III: The Modern Period is the third semester of a three-semester sequence on the history and evolution of style in music in the European tradition, designed to build on the experience in MUSI1200, MUHL2301, and MUHL3302, and to coordinate with studies in the Music Theory sequence.

Meets: Music M01 –MWF 11-11:50am

RN’s and section numbers:

MUHL 3303-H01 (CRN# 59071) – MWF 11:00-11:50 AM

MUHL 3303-H71 Discussion (CRN# 59096) – M 7:00-7:50 AM

Prerequisite(s): MUSI1200, MUHL2301, MUHL3302

Instructor: Dr Christopher Smith

Course goals: Developing familiarity with a range of Western classical music repertoire of "modernist" intent from c1880 through the present, including improvisation and influences from other cultures, and with a set of analytical tools for listening to, reading about, describing, and teaching musical style and the cultural contexts from which it arises.

Requirements:



· Readings, reading quizzes



· Listening, listening quizzes



· 3 exams



· Research project (Option #1 or #2)



Research project Option #1: Each student will, over the course of the semester, decide upon, assemble sources for, research, and write an original thesis paper (minimum of 10 pages) on a specific thesis topic within the time frame of our class. The research project will be completed in a number of stages over the semester.

Research project Option #2: Students may alternatively opt, instead of the research project, to participate in the semester-long historical role-playing game “Musicologists’ Creed” (Social media users see https://www.facebook.com/MUHL3303/ and/or Twitter hashtag #MCreed2018 . This game uses primary sources, scores, images, recordings, and a package of supplied materials to permit each participate to assume the identity of a key participant in certain watershed musical/historical events, and to “play out” various scenarios that parallel and therefore illuminate the actual historical details.

NOTE: MCreed2019 participants add a mandatory 1-hour weekly meeting to the 3 meetings of the full 3303 class. This mandatory 1-hour meeting is Mondays 7-8am.

NOTE: The MCreed section qualifies as an Honors seminar and counts toward Honors seminar hours.



