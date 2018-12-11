CHILD DEVELOPMENT IN LONDON, ENGLAND!
JULY 8 -- AUGUST 2, 2019
HDFS 3301 Theories of Human Development and Family Studies
HDFS 3306 Child and Adolescent Guidance
To apply: studyabroad.ttu.edu
Applications due March 1, 2019!
Freud Museum - see the famous couch!
Check out the Victoria and Albert Museum of Childhood
Visit local schools in Dorset, in the beautiful south of England.
To soak up a little culture we'll take a train to Oxford,
attend the Globe Theater, visit Sherborne Castle.
AND . . travel down the River Thames to Hampton Court, home of Henry VIII!
Contact stephanie.shine@ttu.edu or mitzi.ziegner@ttu.edu for more information