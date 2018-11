Celebrate National Scholarship Month and Bundt Cake Day at Nothing Bundt Scholarships!

*Get help with your University Scholarship Application - scholarships.ttu.edu *Learn about External Scholarship resources and strategies *Eat FREE Cake (while supplies last) *Enter scholarship and prize drawings... just by showing up!

We look forward to seeing you Thursday, November 15th from 11-2pm in West Hall 205!

11/9/2018



Laura Scott



laura.scott@ttu.edu



Student Financial Aid



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 11/15/2018



Location:

Scholarship Office, West Hall 205



