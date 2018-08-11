The Institute for the Study of Western Civilization at Texas Tech University is sponsoring The Shadow of the Great War, a series of lectures and events that explore how World War I (which formally ended a hundred years ago, as of this month) reshaped the world.

The very first event will take place tomorrow on Thursday, November 8th, and will feature a lecture by Associate Professor Jen Shelton of the Texas Tech Department of English. Entitled "Translating the Great War: World War I in Contemporary Literature," her presentation will be held in the Senate Room (125) of the Texas Tech Student Union Building at 6:00 p.m.

The focus of Professor Shelton’s talk will be Pat Barker's novel, Regeneration, which is set at England’s Craiglockhart War Hospital in 1917 when two of the best-known Great War poets, Wilfred Owen and Siegfried Sassoon, happened to be recuperating. The novel provides a gripping look at war and the cost of war, focusing especially on shell shock, what we now call PTSD. Sassoon's doctor was instrumental in testing out and introducing modern methods of treating the psychological injuries of war, and Barker uses his writings (as well as those of the poets and others active in the Great War) to craft a historical novel of unusually great interest. Because the novel signals its borrowings from Great War-era texts, readers can easily follow the rabbit trails it lays down to uncover and explore the rich variety of literary materials that Barker draws upon. Barker's text translates the war for contemporary readers, helping us to approach period writings, and invites us into deeper understanding of the people whose lives were forever altered by the Great War.



This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about all events in the Institute’s upcoming lecture series commemorating the Great War, please visit westernciv.ttu.edu.

The Institute looks forward to presenting for you this very interesting lecture.