Spark iPlug Showcase



Intellectual Property and Licensing for Utilization of the Grid



- Gain insight on Intellectual Property and Licensing for new ideas/products in the energy sector funded by GLEAMM

- Check out the technological successes and challenges that are taking place right here

- Meet some of the most interesting and innovative minds at Texas Tech

- Learn about how you can get involved and improve your career options



DATE: Monday, November 26th – 10 AM – 3 PM

WHERE: Maddox Engineering Research Center

11/12/2018

Weston Waldo

weston.waldo@ttu.edu

TTUIHRP


