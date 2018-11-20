

The Southwest Node of the NSF Innovation Corps (I-Corps) is offering a regional program in Lubbock to help teams quickly and effectively validate their commercialization strategy through tactical collection and analysis of data generated from direct interaction with potential customers. Additionally, this course will provide teams the opportunity to become eligible to apply for a $50,000 I-Corps Team Grant from the National Science Foundation.



- Contact: Weston.Waldo@ttu.edu



- Corps Informational Workshop: February 11th



- Event Dates: February 18th & March 8th



- Place: Innovation Hub at Research Park



- 3911 4th St., Lubbock, Texas 79415











