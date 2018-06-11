You are warmly welcome to take CHIN1501 Beginning Chinese (5 credit hours) in the Spring of 2019. This hybrid course will have 3 hours instruction in the classroom and 2 hours online instruction per week.

CHIN1501 Beginning Chinese Language is a proficiency-oriented course is designed for the students who are interested in learning Chinese Mandarin. You will mainly focus on using Chinese in various contexts to accomplish communicative tasks. Meanwhile you will learn to recognize simplified Chinese characters and understand the evolution of Chinese characters from the pictographs traced back to 3000 years ago. In-class activities include the role-play, performance, Charades, Jeopardy, and other games and communicative oral activities. Additionally, this course will help you to understand basic information about the Chinese people and their culture, such as family value, festival, food, etc.

No prerequisite is required!!!!!

Meets 12 - 12:50 pm MWF in CMLL 115.

Like us on Facebook: TTU Chinese Language and Culture Association (we are offering Chinese language tutor, Chinese culture information, Chinese language events and activities, jobs of teaching English in China, online Chinese language learning resources, etc.)

Contact Dr. Yanlin Wang (yanlin.wang@ttu.edu) for more information.