Red Raider Showcase is TONIGHT, at 7PM in the SUB Allen Theatre! Event is FREE and open to the public! Come watch students in the Texas Tech community showcase their talents in the hopes of winning FREE textbooks through Barnes & Noble! Door prizes will be raffled off throughout the showcase! Be sure to check out our Facebook page and comment to vote for contestants!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab Posted:

11/8/2018



Originator:

Michelle Morris



Email:

michelle.morris@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 11/8/2018



Location:

SUB Allen Theatre



