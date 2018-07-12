“The Roadshow Christmas Tour” comes to United Supermarkets Arena Friday, December 7th at 7:00pm. The premiere event will feature Matthew West, Matt Maher, Building 429, Plumb, Josh Wilson and Leanna Crawford.



Watch this exciting show preview: https://youtu.be/R0M7JvJ33BA





Tickets are on-sale now to the public on https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/civic-center/ticketing/the-roadshow-christmas, 806-770-2000, and in person at all Select-a-Seat outlets.



Tickets are priced $26.75, $39.75, $63.25, with a limited number of VIP tickets for $179.00 (all prices include services charges). VIP Ticket includes: Premium reserved ticker in first 10 rows guaranteed

Meet & greet with Roadshow Christmas tour artists

Exclusive VIP Roadshow Christmas Tour Party that includes Christmas season drinks, snacks, and other fun surprises!

Commemorative Roadshow Christmas Tour Ornament

VIP Roadshow Christmas Tour Credential and Lanyard

Roadshow Christmas Branded Earplugs

Crowd Free Merchandise Shopping

Discount on Roadshow Christmas Tour Merchandise

Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 12/7/2018



Location:

United Supermarkets Arena



