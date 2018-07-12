“The Roadshow Christmas Tour” comes to United Supermarkets Arena Friday, December 7th at 7:00pm. The premiere event will feature Matthew West, Matt Maher, Building 429, Plumb, Josh Wilson and Leanna Crawford.
Watch this exciting show preview: https://youtu.be/R0M7JvJ33BA
Tickets are on-sale now to the public on https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/civic-center/ticketing/the-roadshow-christmas, 806-770-2000, and in person at all Select-a-Seat outlets.
Tickets are priced $26.75, $39.75, $63.25, with a limited number of VIP tickets for $179.00 (all prices include services charges).
VIP Ticket includes:
- Premium reserved ticker in first 10 rows guaranteed
- Meet & greet with Roadshow Christmas tour artists
- Exclusive VIP Roadshow Christmas Tour Party that includes Christmas season drinks, snacks, and other fun surprises!
- Commemorative Roadshow Christmas Tour Ornament
- VIP Roadshow Christmas Tour Credential and Lanyard
- Roadshow Christmas Branded Earplugs
- Crowd Free Merchandise Shopping
- Discount on Roadshow Christmas Tour Merchandise
- Exclusive VIP Entrance
Visit www.theroadshowchristmastour.com for more details.