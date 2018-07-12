TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The Roadshow Christmas Tour Concert December 7th, 2018

“The Roadshow Christmas Tour” comes to United Supermarkets Arena Friday, December 7th at 7:00pm. The premiere event will feature Matthew West, Matt Maher, Building 429, Plumb, Josh Wilson and Leanna Crawford. 

Watch this exciting show preview: https://youtu.be/R0M7JvJ33BA 


Tickets are on-sale now to the public on https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/civic-center/ticketing/the-roadshow-christmas, 806-770-2000, and in person at all Select-a-Seat outlets. 

Tickets are priced $26.75, $39.75, $63.25, with a limited number of VIP tickets for $179.00 (all prices include services charges).

               

VIP Ticket includes:

  • Premium reserved ticker in first 10 rows guaranteed
  • Meet & greet with Roadshow Christmas tour artists
  • Exclusive VIP Roadshow Christmas Tour Party that includes Christmas season drinks, snacks, and other fun surprises!
  • Commemorative Roadshow Christmas Tour Ornament
  • VIP Roadshow Christmas Tour Credential and Lanyard
  • Roadshow Christmas Branded Earplugs
  • Crowd Free Merchandise Shopping
  • Discount on Roadshow Christmas Tour Merchandise
  • Exclusive VIP Entrance

Visit www.theroadshowchristmastour.com for more details. 
11/7/2018

Megan Escobar

megan.d.escobar@ttu.edu

N/A

7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
12/7/2018

United Supermarkets Arena

