Chapter Alpha Phi of Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, is accepting applications for membership until November 15. Sigma Delta Pi recognizes high-achieving students of Spanish and Bilingual Education and outstanding faculty, administrators and community members who are supportive of the promotion of the study of the Spanish language and Hispanic cultures. Sigma Delta Pi’s programs include Spanish Spelling Bee, Annual Forum on Peace and Security, free Spanish tutorials, Lubbock Spanish Reading Club, Spanish Discussion Table, and outreach programs in local schools. If you are interested in joining the Society, please see our membership requirements at http://ttusigmadeltapi.wix.com/texastechuniversity#!events/ch6q to determine if you qualify for membership and send your full name and e-mail address to Dr. Comfort Pratt (Adviser) at texastechsigmadeltapi@gmail.com.



This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.