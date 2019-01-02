Chapter Alpha Phi of Sigma Delta Pi is now accepting applications for the 2019 Dr. Comfort Awotwi Pratt Endowed Study Abroad Scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded to Sigma Delta Pi members to fund their study abroad experience in Spain or Latin America. Applications will be reviewed by the Sigma Delta Pi Scholarship Committee, who will determine how many scholarships will be awarded and the amount of money to be awarded. The recipients of the award will be recognized during the Sigma Delta Pi Awards Ceremony in April 2019. Information about the scholarship and the application form may be found at http://ttusigmadeltapi.wix.com/texastechuniversity#!dr-pratt-scholarship/cbox. Questions may be directed to Gayle Jeffers at texastechsigmadeltapi@ttu.edu. The application deadline is February 1, 2019.



Dr. Pratt is an Associate Professor in the College of Education and has served as adviser of Sigma Delta Pi since 2004. During this period, she has excelled as a leader and the Chapter has distinguished itself as one of the best in the nation with a total of thirty-five national awards. Dr. Pratt has also received a number of individual recognitions. For these accomplishments, Dr. Alice White, former senior administrator of Texas Tech University, established an endowment for Sigma Delta Pi in honor of Dr. Pratt in 2012.

