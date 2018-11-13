Hosted by PrideSTEM, please join us next Tues (Nov.13) at 8:30PM in the SUB-Mesa Rm for a panel of TTU alumni speakers working in various STEM career fields in the industry. From engineering to business. this panel is open for anyone interested in knowing more on how to apply and seek out industry jobs that will further your STEM career goals.

PrideSTEM is a student professional organization of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, (LGBTQIA) and allies associated with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at Texas Tech. As an upcoming student professional organization for undergraduate students, graduate students, faculty, and staff, we provide various resources including research, scholarship, internship, conferences, and networking opportunities, and much more to help you reach your STEM career goals. If interested, please join us next Tues (Nov.13) or check us out on TechConnect or Facebook.

