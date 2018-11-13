Join us for a discussion about:
• Gloria Anzaldúa's book, Borderlands/La Frontera: The New Mestiza (discussing the first part ATRAVESANDO FRONTERAS / CROSSING BORDERS)
• ideas of borders and activism
• the Detention Nation exhibition
With guest Maya Edwards, Instructor of Spanish, Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures TTU
Moderated by Carolina Arellanos, artist, Senior Specialist Exhibitions, Museum of TTU & Scotty Hensler, artist, Assistant Director, Landmark Arts, TTU School of Art
Catalyst is a discussion group that seeks to discover, examine, and share inspiration and ideas among our community. Free and open to the public.
Meets Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 6:30 – 8:30 pm, Texas Tech Art Building Foyer.
Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.