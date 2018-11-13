TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Catalyst - An Ideas Dialog Group 1st Meeting
1st meeting of Catalyst - An Ideas Dialog Group 
Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 6:30 – 8:30 pm, 
Texas Tech Art Building Foyer

Join us for a discussion about:
• Gloria Anzaldúa's book, Borderlands/La Frontera: The New Mestiza (discussing the first part ATRAVESANDO FRONTERAS / CROSSING BORDERS)
• ideas of borders and activism
• the Detention Nation exhibition

With guest Maya Edwards, Instructor of Spanish, Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures TTU

Moderated by Carolina Arellanos, artist, Senior Specialist Exhibitions, Museum of TTU & Scotty Hensler, artist, Assistant Director, Landmark Arts, TTU School of Art

Catalyst is a discussion group that seeks to discover, examine, and share inspiration and ideas among our community. Free and open to the public.

Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.


Landmark Arts
Exhibition & Speaker Programs  
Texas Tech University School of Art
