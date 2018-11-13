1st meeting of Catalyst - An Ideas Dialog Group Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 6:30 – 8:30 pm, Texas Tech Art Building Foyer Facebook Event Page

Join us for a discussion about: • Gloria Anzaldúa's book, Borderlands/La Frontera: The New Mestiza (discussing the first part ATRAVESANDO FRONTERAS / CROSSING BORDERS) • ideas of borders and activism • the Detention Nation exhibition

With guest Maya Edwards, Instructor of Spanish, Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures TTU

Moderated by Carolina Arellanos, artist, Senior Specialist Exhibitions, Museum of TTU & Scotty Hensler, artist, Assistant Director, Landmark Arts, TTU School of Art

Catalyst is a discussion group that seeks to discover, examine, and share inspiration and ideas among our community. Free and open to the public.

Meets Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 6:30 – 8:30 pm, Texas Tech Art Building Foyer.

