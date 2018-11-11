ASA Weekend "AFROWORLD" begins on Friday night 11/16 to Saturday night 11/17
FRIDAY 11/16
- Showcase- From 4 PM - 9 PM about 10-14 school from all over Texas will have their dance team perform a dance for about 8 min long with judges alongside.
- Ratchet City- The first party of the weekend. Everyone is welcomed. 10:30 PM - 2 AM
SATURDAY 11/17
- Game Day- From 9 AM - 1 PM, there will be a tournament at the Premier Sportsplex with all the schools involved in the weekend. Basketball, and Tug-of-War will occur.
- Discussion Forum- From 12 PM - 3 PM there will be a discussion forum with panelist from different schools talking about topics requested.
- Red Carpet Hour- From 4 PM - 6 PM, the banquet will have a red carpet hour for everyone to take pictures.
- Masquerade Ball- From 6 PM - 9 PM, the banquet will begin, food will be served to those who have a band, awards will be given, based on the events that occurred during the weekend. This is a time for enjoyment, and more mixing and mingling.
- Ratchet City pt 2.- This is the second party of the weekend, occurring after the banquet. All is welcome. 10:30 PM- 4 AM
