Let us gather in solemn remembrance and celebration of the beautiful lives of transgender people who are no longer with us due to fatal violence this year. According to the Human Rights Campaign, there has been twenty-one (21) transgender individuals murdered during 2018, which places the trajectory as such to surpass the twenty-eight (28) recorded during 2017. On November 19, the Office of LGBTQIA and the Tech Gender and Sexuality Association cordially invites the community to remember these transgender people and gender non-binary individuals, as well as others who continue to face extreme marginalization.



Musical selections provided by the Texas Tech School of Music and community member, Betty Dotts. Brief reflections by transgender members of the community will be offered. The program will be officiated by Dr. Anne Epstein.