The Office of LGBTQIA and the Tech Gender and Sexuality Association cordially invites the community to memorialize the lives of Transgender people and gender non-binary individuals who have lost their lives due to transphobia, as well as others who continue to face extreme marginalization.
Find out more information and register here.
|Posted:
11/19/2018
Originator:
Reece Marr
Email:
jonathan.r.marr@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 11/19/2018
Location:
Kent R. Hance Chapel
