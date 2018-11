We will be hosting events throughout November including:

-Basket weaving on November 9 at 6:15pm in Croslin Room Center.

-Indigenous Womxn Speak on November 16 at 6:45pm in Croslin Room Center.

-A screening of "'Awake' A Dream for Standing Rock" with law professor panel and food on November 30th at 6:30pm in Croslin Room Center.

