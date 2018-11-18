

The GMAT exam is a computer adaptive test used for admission into a graduate management program, such as an MBA, and it’s the first step towards getting accepted into graduate school. Take it as an undergrad before you graduate because your scores are good for five years and you’ll be eligible for a discount. The test is now 30 minutes shorter than it has been in the past and for the first time ever you can actually choose what order you want to take it in.



Registering as an undergrad saves you $100 off the exam, but for a short time only (Nov. 29th deadline) we’re hosting a raffle to give away one exam completely FREE to a lucky student.



To enter to win the FREE GMAT exam or if you have any questions, please message Texas Tech’s GMAT ambassador at

Texas Tech is looking for Graduate school candidates!The GMAT exam is a computer adaptive test used for admission into a graduate management program, such as an MBA, and it’s the first step towards getting accepted into graduate school. Take it as an undergrad before you graduate because your scores are good for five years and you’ll be eligible for a discount. The test is now 30 minutes shorter than it has been in the past and for the first time ever you can actually choose what order you want to take it in.Registering as an undergrad saves you $100 off the exam, but for a short time only (Nov. 29th deadline) we’re hosting a raffle to give away one exam completely FREE to a lucky student.To enter to win the FREE GMAT exam or if you have any questions, please message Texas Tech’s GMAT ambassador at Madison.g.schreiber@ttu.edu Posted:

11/18/2018



Originator:

Maddy Schreiber



Email:

madison.g.schreiber@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Academic

Departmental

