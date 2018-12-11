We are looking for college students enrolled at Texas Tech University to analyze beliefs, perceptions, attitudes, and behavior on heteronormative culture. Participation involves completing an online questionnaire that will take approximately 10-15 minutes to complete. If you wish to participate, please go to the following website: surveymonkey.com/r/HH156 . Your answers will remain anonymous, no personal identifying information will be asked. If you have any questions regarding this study, feel free to contact Dr. Martha Smithey at m.smithey@ttu.edu or Caleb Lawson at caleb.lawson@ttu.edu. You can also email your questions to the Human Research Protection Program at hrpp@ttu.edu.



