Is London your cup of tea?

 CHILD DEVELOPMENT IN LONDON!

JULY 8 -- AUGUST 2, 2019

HDFS 3301 Theories of Human Development and Family Studies
HDFS 3306  Child and Adolescent Guidance

To apply:  studyabroad.ttu.edu
Applications due March 1, 2019!  

Visit with us:
Freud Museum - the couch and garden!
Victoria and Albert Museum of Childhood - childhood, play, imagination!
The beautiful south of England - local schools!

To soak up a little culture we'll take a train to Oxford,
attend the Globe Theater, visit Sherborne Castle.
AND . . travel down the River Thames to Hampton Court, home of Henry VIII!

Contact stephanie.shine@ttu.edu or mitzi.ziegner@ttu.edu for more information

Posted:
11/15/2018

Originator:
Stephanie Shine

Email:
stephanie.shine@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies


