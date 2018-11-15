CHILD DEVELOPMENT IN LONDON!
JULY 8 -- AUGUST 2, 2019
HDFS 3301 Theories of Human Development and Family Studies
HDFS 3306 Child and Adolescent Guidance
To apply: studyabroad.ttu.edu
Applications due March 1, 2019!
Visit with us:
Freud Museum - the couch and garden!
Victoria and Albert Museum of Childhood - childhood, play, imagination!
The beautiful south of England - local schools!
To soak up a little culture we'll take a train to Oxford,
attend the Globe Theater, visit Sherborne Castle.
AND . . travel down the River Thames to Hampton Court, home of Henry VIII!
Contact stephanie.shine@ttu.edu or mitzi.ziegner@ttu.edu for more information