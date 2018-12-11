



From 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM CST tonight, Monday, November 12th, TOSM will perform emergency maintenance on the Student Registration system in an effort to improve the student registration experience. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this maintenance. Should you experience any issues with Student Registration outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

11/12/2018



