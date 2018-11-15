Vernacular Dance Practices

Spring 2019

RR 11-12:20pm Creative Movement Studio #110 & F 4-4:50 Music M218

Instructor: Christopher Smith (Thristopher.smith@ttu.edu)

TA: Anne Wharton (anne.wharton@ttu.edu)

FULFILLS THE UPPER-LEVEL MUSIC HISTORY REQUIREMENT

MAY BE CONTRACTED FOR HONORS CREDIT

Course Description and Purpose:

Vernacular Dance Practices is an integrated, interdisciplinary, and multi-modal approach to various branches of global dance and related body practices as intercultural performance, combining academic study, creative scholarship, and a movement “lab” or practicum. The goal of this class is to facilitate critical analysis of and experiential engagement with a range of culturally-specific movement vocabularies and modes of learning; to enhance and deepen the qualities of attention and concentration, to enhance health and well-being, and to increase physical and mental stamina in music performance and practice settings. Students engage both physically and critically with dance forms from around the globe, situating dance as communication, personal expression, and human culture, and as encoded forms of a society’s religious, artistic, political, economic, and familial values, while working to deepen interdisciplinary, collaborative, and multi-modal performance skills. Through intellectual and kinesthetic participation in unfamiliar patterns, and the theoretical and methodological resources of Arts Practice Research (APR), the student is thus physically and conceptually challenged and informed. This class is open to all majors.

Meets TR 11-12:20 Creative Movement Studio #110 (movement practicum) + F 4-4:50 (lecture)

Prerequisite: permission of instructor

Limited Enrollment: communicate to Instructor to reserve a seat

Movement Lab component

The course will employ an innovative multi-modal (2 movement sessions + 1 lecture session) hybrid format to permit students to develop ability to employ both movement and sound vocabularies expected in those traditions. All students enrolled are required to participate in both lecture and movement-lab activities. Students must inform the instructor of any specific needs or physical limitations that may require special accommodations.

Emphasis

Intercultural understanding, expressive intentions, technical specifics, interplay of movement and sound, dance as an expression of cultural and personal identity, dance as reflective of social, cultural, and historical forces.

Outcomes and Assessments

Students will develop ability to employ both movement and sound vocabularies expected in those traditions. Students will develop heightened awareness of the impact of culture and context on contrasted traditions of movement and sound. Students will have experienced a diversity of learning modes and methods and a range of enculturated movement aesthetics. Students will be able to lead themselves through a dance practice appropriate for the movement vocabularies addressed, including warmups and other bodywork from the source vernacular traditions.

Grading based upon attendance, participation, journal, research project.

More information and to reserve a seat: christopher.smith@ttu.edu