The concert includes Fantasia di Concerto (Boccalari), Tuba Suite (Jacob), Concerto for Euphonium (Ewazen), Concerto for Tuba (Broughton), Concerto for Tuba (Ewazen), and Journey for Tuba (Sadler). This event is free and open to the public! Posted:

11/13/2018



Originator:

Tess Greenlees



Email:

tess.greenlees@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Date: 11/13/2018



Location:

Hemmle Recital Hall



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment