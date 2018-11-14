TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Flute Concerto Event & Studio Recital
The Concerto Event features works by Nielsen, Damare, Hofmann, Foss, Ibert, among others. Then, the Studio Recital continues with compositions by Vivaldi, Faure, Deubssy, Kuhlau, and more. Don't miss this rich and enthralling set of performances that you're sure to enjoy! This event is free and open to the public!
11/14/2018

Tess Greenlees

tess.greenlees@ttu.edu

N/A

Event Information
Time: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 11/14/2018

Location:
Talkington Hall at The Legacy Event Center

