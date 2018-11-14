|
The Concerto Event features works by Nielsen, Damare, Hofmann, Foss, Ibert, among others. Then, the Studio Recital continues with compositions by Vivaldi, Faure, Deubssy, Kuhlau, and more. Don't miss this rich and enthralling set of performances that you're sure to enjoy! This event is free and open to the public!
|Posted:
11/14/2018
Originator:
Tess Greenlees
Email:
tess.greenlees@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 11/14/2018
Location:
Talkington Hall at The Legacy Event Center
Categories