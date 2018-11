Join students from the studio of Dr. David Shea as they perform works composed for clarinet by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Carl Maria von Weber, Henri Rabaud, Francis Poulenc, Giacchino Rossini, and more! This event is free and open to the public!

Posted:

11/14/2018



Originator:

Tess Greenlees



Email:

tess.greenlees@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 11/15/2018



Location:

Talkington Hall at The Legacy Event Center



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment